PPR in talks with US private equity firm over Redcats - sources

NEW YORK, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Redcats mail order unit of French retail and luxury group PPR is in late-stage talks to sell its plus-size fashion business to Boston-based private equity firm Charlesbank, according to four sources.

The deal for OneStopPlus will likely come between $400 million and $500 million, the sources said.

Earlier this month PPR’s Redcats unit sold its U.S. sports and leisure business Sportsman’s Guide Inc and Golf Warehouse to retailer Northern Tool + Equipment for around $215 million.