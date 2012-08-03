FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PPR, Yoox in e-commerce joint-venture
August 3, 2012 / 6:15 AM / 5 years ago

PPR, Yoox in e-commerce joint-venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 3 (Reuters) - French luxury and retail group PPR and Italian online fashion retailer Yoox said on Friday they had created an e-commerce joint-venture to sell several of PPR’s luxury brands.

The venture - 51 percent owned by PPR and 49 percent by Yoox - will sell PPR’s Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga and Sergio Rossi brands through a global digital platform.

The Sergio Rossi and Bottega Veneta online stores will be launched first, by the end of 2012, the statement said.

PPR may later decide to include other brands in the joint-venture.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter

