Yves Saint Laurent creative head Pilati leaves

PARIS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - French luxury and retail group PPR said on Monday that Stefano Pilati was leaving as creative director of fashion brand Yves Saint Laurent and that his replacement would be announced in the coming weeks.

French newswire Agence France Presse reported on Saturday that the fashion brand had appointed Hedi Slimane, ex-head of design at Dior menswear, as its new creative director, citing sources close to the matter.

Pilati will show his final autumn 2012 womenswear collection on March 5, PPR said. (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by James Regan)