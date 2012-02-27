FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yves Saint Laurent creative head Pilati leaves
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 27, 2012 / 9:06 AM / in 6 years

Yves Saint Laurent creative head Pilati leaves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - French luxury and retail group PPR said on Monday that Stefano Pilati was leaving as creative director of fashion brand Yves Saint Laurent and that his replacement would be announced in the coming weeks.

French newswire Agence France Presse reported on Saturday that the fashion brand had appointed Hedi Slimane, ex-head of design at Dior menswear, as its new creative director, citing sources close to the matter.

Pilati will show his final autumn 2012 womenswear collection on March 5, PPR said. (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by James Regan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.