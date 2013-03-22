FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PPR rebrands itself "Kering" to mark transformation
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
March 22, 2013 / 9:16 AM / 5 years ago

PPR rebrands itself "Kering" to mark transformation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 22 (Reuters) - France’s PPR will rename itself “Kering” to mark its transformation from a retail conglomerate into a global luxury and sporting goods group, Chief Executive Francois-Henri Pinault said on Friday.

Pinault unveiled the identity change, the fifth since the group listed on the Paris stock exchange in 1988, and a new logo with a stylized owl, at a news conference in Paris.

The name is a portmanteau that combines the word “ker”, meaning house in the language spoken in Brittany, the north-western French region where the Pinault family is from, and “ing,” which indicates movement, he said. (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.