FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PPR close to clinching deal to buy Pomellato-sources
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
March 7, 2013 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

PPR close to clinching deal to buy Pomellato-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN/PARIS March 7 (Reuters) - French luxury and sports brand group PPR is close to clinching a deal to acquire Italian jeweller Pomellato after offers from rivals including shareholder Damiani were rebuffed, sources close to the matter said.

“It is substantially close. The Damiani family submitted an offer with a private equity fund, but PPR won,” a source with first-hand knowledge of the matter said.

Separately, a banking source said PPR was near closing the acquisition which the second source said would value the jeweller at around 350 million euros ($455.00 million) or 15 times the company’s earnings before interest, tax and depreciation.

Pomellato declined to comment on talks with PPR. It would only say: “The company is considering strategic options for its future.” ($1 = 0.7692 euros) (Reporting by Massimo Gaia, Antonella Ciancio and Astrid Wendlandt, editing by Christian Plumb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.