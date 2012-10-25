FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PPR talks on U.S. unit of Redcats well-advanced
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 25, 2012 / 4:56 PM / 5 years ago

PPR talks on U.S. unit of Redcats well-advanced

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 25 (Reuters) - French retail and luxury group PPR on Thursday said talks regarding the disposal of the U.S. operations of its Redcats mail order business were well-advanced and talks regarding the unit’s children and family brands had been initiated.

PPR, which is selling its retail units to focus on luxury and sports brands, has been looking for buyers for Redcats’ children brand Vertbaudet and family brand Cyrillus as well as U.S. operations and flagship mail order company La Redoute.

“The discussions regarding the U.S. operations are well advanced and discussions regarding the children and family brands have been initiated,” PPR finance chief Jean-Marc Duplaix told analysts on a conference call.

Separately, Duplaix said that Gucci’s organic growth in China, an important market for the brand, now stood in the “high single digits” during the third quarter. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
