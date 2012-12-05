FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PPR's Redcats sells OneStopPlus to private equity firms
December 5, 2012 / 9:06 PM / 5 years ago

PPR's Redcats sells OneStopPlus to private equity firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - French retail group PPR said on Wednesday its Redcats unit had agreed to sell its plus-size fashion business OneStopPlus Group to private equity firms Charlesbank Capital Partners and Webster Capital for an enterprise value of $525 million.

PPR said that the deal, which is expected to close during the first quarter of 2013, marked a further step in the group’s transformation into a global luxury, sports and lifestyle retailer. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Christian Plumb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
