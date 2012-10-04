UPDATE 1-PPR to give Redcats sale update soon

* PPR to update on Redcats before Oct. 25

* PPR eyes acquisitions in China (Adds details, executive comments)

By Astrid Wendlandt and Pascale Denis

PARIS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - PPR expects to give an update on the planned sale of its Redcats mail order business before it publishes third-quarter sales on Oct. 25, the French retail and luxury group’s chief executive said on Thursday.

The disposal is part of PPR’s strategy to exit the retail business and narrow its focus on luxury and sports brands.

“There will be news in the course of the month of October,” Francois-Henri Pinault told journalists at the group’s media day.

Asked if this would be before or after the group’s next trading update, Pinault said: “Probably before.”

PPR, which sold furniture retailer Conforama last year, also wants to dispose of Fnac, its struggling retailer of CDs, books and high-tech products, to recentre operations on luxury brands including Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent and sports brands Puma and Volcom.

Pinault also said the group was looking at several potential acquisition targets in China, though no deal was imminent.

PPR remains on the lookout for small to medium-sized acquisitions with strong growth potential in areas where it is not sufficiently present, such as “hard luxury”, or watches and jewellery, and outdoor garments, he said.

Asked if PPR was interested in sports fashion brand Lacoste, Pinault said it was already “too big and too expensive”.

PPR Group Managing Director Jean-Francois Palus added that Lacoste’s business model, largely based on licences, did not suit PPR’s more in-house approach.

Pinault said PPR would also not be interested in fashion brands Maje, Sandro and Claudie Pierlot, which were reported to have been put up for sale by controlling shareholder L Capital, a fund backed by LVMH Chief Executive Bernard Arnault.

ONLINE GROWTH

In August, PPR created a joint venture with on-line fashion retailer Yoox to sell its luxury brands on the Internet.

Palus said PPR was eyeing 1.2 billion euros ($1.55 billion) in on-line sales in 2020 out of total revenue of 24 billion.

Federico Barbieri, PPR’s vice president for e-business, said the Yoox venture would soon put Bottega Veneta, Sergio Rossi and Stella McCartney online, adding Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen and Balenciaga next year.

Barbieri said it was not clear yet whether Gucci, which uses a separate Internet selling platform, would join.

“The idea is that when the joint venture proves to be at its full potential, then we will consider having Gucci join the platform,” he said.

Regarding PPR’s 2020 overall sales target, Pinault said he expected 80 percent of growth to be generated internally and 20 percent through purchases.

“Acquisitions are not indispensable, they are used to accelerate growth,” Palus said, adding that PPR planned to buy companies to fill gaps in market segments or regions. ($1 = 0.7751 euros) (Editing by James Regan)