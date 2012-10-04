PPR CEO to update on Redcats sale before Oct. 25

PARIS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - French retail and luxury group PPR expects to give an update on the sale process of its Redcats mail order business before the publication of its third-quarter sales on Oct. 25, its chief executive said on Thursday.

“There will be news in the course of the month of October,” Francois-Henri Pinault told journalists at the group’s media day.

Asked if it would be before or after the group’s next trading update, Pinault replied: “Probably before.”

Pinault said the group was looking at several potential acquisition targets in China but that no deal was imminent. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)