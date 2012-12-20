FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PPR close to sale of kids' clothing brands -report
December 20, 2012 / 7:51 PM / 5 years ago

PPR close to sale of kids' clothing brands -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 20 (Reuters) - French luxury group PPR is in exclusive talks to sell its Cyrillus and Vert Baudet children’s apparel brands to investment fund Alpha, online newspaper Wansquare reported.

PPR is going ahead with individual asset sales from its Redcats mail order division after failing to find a buyer for the whole business, according to the website.

Cyrillus and Vert Baudet, with 350 million euros ($463 million) in combined sales, may be sold in the first quarter, PPR has previously indicated. The company declined to comment on the Wansquare report. ($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Reporting by Pascale Denis; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

