February 15, 2013 / 6:11 AM / 5 years ago

PPR 2012 results beat expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - French luxury and sports brand group PPR on Friday posted a forecast-beating annual operating profit as the resilient growth of its fashion labels helped make up for lower profitability at its Puma sports brand.

The owner of Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent and Bottega Veneta fashion brands saw operating profit reach 1.76 billion euros in 2012 against a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimate of 1.70 billion euros.

PPR proposed a dividend of 3.75 euros a share for 2012, up 7 percent against the previous year.

Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt, editing by Dominique Vidalon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
