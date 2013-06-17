FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PPR in talks to buy Richard Mille-industry source
June 17, 2013 / 3:05 PM / in 4 years

PPR in talks to buy Richard Mille-industry source

Astrid Wendlandt, Pascale Denis

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 17 (Reuters) - French luxury and sports brands group PPR is in talks to buy control of Richard Mille, one of the most expensive watch brands on the market, an industry source with first hand knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The deal could value Richard Mille at 340-400 million Swiss francs, or 2.5-3 times its expected 2013 revenues of 135 million Swiss francs ($146.60 million), said the source, who requested anonymity. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt and Pascale Denis and Silke Koltrowitz; editing by Mark John)

