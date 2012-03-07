Hedi Slimane returns to fashion at YSL

PARIS, March 7 (Reuters) - PARIS, March 7 (Reuters) - French fashion brand Yves Saint Laurent (YSL) has appointed Hedi Slimane, ex-head of design at Dior menswear, as its new creative director, the brand’s parent, French luxury and retail group PPR, said on Wednesday.

“Slimane will assume total creative responsibility for the brand image and all its collections, in parallel with this new position, he will continue to pursue his career in photography,” the statement said.

Slimane, 43, was designer at Christian Dior menswear from 2001-7, making a name for himself with skinny cuts. In recent years he has devoted time to photography, publishing a retrospective book last year called “Anthology of a Decade”.