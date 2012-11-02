FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- PQ Corp sells $600 mln in notes
#Market News
November 2, 2012 / 6:40 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- PQ Corp sells $600 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2(Reuters) - PQ Corporation on Thursday sold
$600 million of second lien senior secured notes in the 144a
private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The size of the seal was decreased from the originally
planned $720 million. 
    J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse, Barclays Capital, Jefferies,
Mizuho and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers
for the sale.

BORROWER: PQ CORP

AMT $600 MLN    COUPON 8.75 PCT    MATURITY    05/01/2018   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   05/01/2013   
MOODY'S Caa1    YIELD 8.75 PCT     SETTLEMENT  11/08/2012   
S&P B-MINUS     SPREAD 793 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

