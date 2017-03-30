7th Circuit finds Portfolio Recovery collection letter deceptive

Portfolio Recovery Associates, one of the country's largest debt collectors, used deliberate ambiguity in a collection letter to try to get an Illinois consumer to pay on legally unenforceable debt, a federal appeals court ruled.

In a decision on Wednesday, a three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court's ruling that Portfolio Recovery violated the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act by trying to collect on debt without telling the consumer that it was time-barred.

