FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Prada buys historic Milanese pastry business
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
March 14, 2014 / 5:30 PM / 4 years ago

Prada buys historic Milanese pastry business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

MILAN, March 14 (Reuters) - Italian fashion house Prada said on Friday that it has bought 80 percent of the company behind Pasticceria Marchesi to promote the 190-year-old Milanese pastry brand around the world.

“Marchesi represents a symbol of Milanese excellence,” Prada Chief Executive Patrizio Bertelli said in a statement. “Our goal is to collaborate in an effective manner in its development and in full respect of its tradition.”

The companies gave no indication of the value of the deal.

Angelo Giovanni Marchesi will continue to act as managing director of the pastry business, Prada added.

The maker of 1,800 euro ($2,500) leather tote bags was reported to have bid for Cova coffee house, which nestles in Milan’s high-end fashion district, before Cova was bought by French luxury group LVMH last year. ($1 = 0.7180 Euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.