PRADA Q1 net doubles to 121.7 mln euros

HONG KONG, June 7 (Reuters) - Italian fashion house Prada SpA said on Thursday that first-quarter net profit more than doubled to 121.7 million euros ($152 million) as the company’s focus on Asia paid off.

The maker of luxury bags and Miu Miu dresses, which has a market value of $15.4 billion, said first-quarter net profit was up 111 percent from 57.7 million euros a year earlier.

Listed in Hong Kong, Prada’s shares have gained nearly 30 percent so far this year despite a global market rout, easily outperforming the benchmark Hang Seng Index’s 1.3 percent gain. ($1 = 0.8001 euros) (Reporting by Farah Master and Alison Leung; Editing by Kim Coghill)