Prada H1 net profit surges 59.5 percent
September 24, 2012

Prada H1 net profit surges 59.5 percent

HONG KONG, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Italian fashion house Prada SpA, which competes with Louis Vuitton and PPR’s Gucci, posted a 59.5 percent jump in net profit for the first half of this year, bolstered by Asian spenders who have continued to shield the company from slower growth being felt by competing luxury companies.

The Milan-based company, popular for its coloured Miu Miu dresses and leather handbags, said net profit for the first six months of the year was 286.4 million euros ($372 million)compared to a forecast of 290.3 million euros from six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

Listed in Hong Kong, Prada’s shares have gained 71 percent so far this year, substantially outperforming the benchmark Hang Seng Index which is up 12 percent in the same period.

$1 = 0.7699 euros Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Matt Driskill

