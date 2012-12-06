FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Prada's Q3 net profit jumps 30 pct
December 6, 2012 / 11:11 AM / in 5 years

Prada's Q3 net profit jumps 30 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Prada SpA posted a 30 percent jump in third quarter net profit, boosted by wealthy spenders from Asia and other emerging markets, helping to shield the Italian fashion house from sluggish growth being felt by rival luxury firms.

The Milan-based company, popular for its coloured Miu Miu dresses and leather handbags, said net profit for the three months ending October was 122.1 million euros ($160 million).

That compared with 93.63 million euros a year earlier.

Listed in Hong Kong, Prada’s shares have soared 80 percent so far this year, easily outperforming the benchmark Hang Seng Index which is up 21 percent over the same period. ($1 = 0.7652 euros) (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)

