FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Prada says 2012 net profit up 45 pct on strong Asia growth
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
April 5, 2013 / 10:41 AM / in 4 years

Prada says 2012 net profit up 45 pct on strong Asia growth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 5 (Reuters) - Italian fashion house Prada SpA on Friday posted a 45 percent rise in full-year net profit, driven by strong growth in Asia, although the result lagged analyst estimates as the company faced softer sales in some European cities.

The maker of luxury bags and Miu Miu-brand dresses said its net profit came to 625.7 million euros ($804 million) for the fiscal year ended in January, compared with a net profit of 431.9 million euros a year earlier. The result lagged analysts’ expectations of 639 million euros, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Milan-based Prada is seen as a proxy for the booming luxury goods market in Asia, especially in Greater China.

The Hong-Kong listed company, which competes with LVMH’s Louis Vuitton and PPR’s Gucci, said in February that its preliminary revenues rose 29 percent to 3.3 billion euros for the 12 months ended in January, driven by sales in Europe and the Asia Pacific.

Shares of Prada, which more than doubled in 2012, are up 4 percent so far this year, outperforming a 4 percent fall in the benchmark Hang Seng Index. The company has a market value of about $26 billion. ($1 = 0.7780 euros) (Reporting by Donny Kwok and Farah Master; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.