Prada Q1 net profit rises 13.5 pct on Asia Pacific sales
June 11, 2013 / 10:22 AM / 4 years ago

Prada Q1 net profit rises 13.5 pct on Asia Pacific sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 11 (Reuters) - Italian fashion house Prada SpA posted a 13.5 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, boosted by strong sales in the Asia Pacific region.

The maker of luxury leather bags and Miu Miu-brand dresses, which has a market value of $24 billion, reported a profit of 138.2 million euros ($180 million) for the three months ended in April compared with 121.7 million euros in the same quarter last year.

For earnings statement please click here

Reporting by Donny Kwok in Hong Kong, Tripti Kalro in Bangalore; Editing by Lee Chyen Yee and Miral Fahmy

