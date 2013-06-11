Prada Q1 net profit rises 13.5 pct on Asia Pacific sales

HONG KONG, June 11 (Reuters) - Italian fashion house Prada SpA posted a 13.5 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, boosted by strong sales in the Asia Pacific region.

The maker of luxury leather bags and Miu Miu-brand dresses, which has a market value of $24 billion, reported a profit of 138.2 million euros ($180 million) for the three months ended in April compared with 121.7 million euros in the same quarter last year.

