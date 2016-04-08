FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Prada posts 27 percent fall in Q4 profit
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 8, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

Prada posts 27 percent fall in Q4 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 8 (Reuters) - Italian luxury goods maker Prada SpA reported a 27 percent fall in quarterly profit on Friday, hit by lacklustre sales in China which have waned alongside slowing economic growth and a crackdown on extravagance among public officials.

A weaker yuan and a shift in consumer tastes to more affordable brands also discouraged purchases by mainland Chinese tourists in Hong Kong, a traditional shopping hub, in the three months through January.

Prada’s shares have slumped 42 percent over the past year, underperforming the benchmark Hang Seng Index which has fallen 23 percent in the same period.

Growth in the luxury goods sector has fallen to low single digits from more than 10 percent four years ago, as customers hunt for bargains and favour more affordable labels such as Furla, Longchamp and Kate Spade & Co. (Reporting by Farah Master and Meg Shen; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.