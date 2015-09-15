FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 15, 2015 / 11:26 AM / 2 years ago

Prada first-half net profit down 23 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Italian luxury goods maker Prada SpA reported a 23 percent fall in first-half net profit on Tuesday, hurt by a slowdown in Asia Pacific, particularly in Hong Kong and Macau.

Net income fell to 188.6 million euros ($213 million) or 0.07 euros per share in the six months ended July 31, from 244.8 million a year earlier.

“The contractions recorded in Hong Kong and Macau had a significant impact on performances for the period, both in terms of sales and margins,” the company said in a statement.

Chairman Carlo Mazzi told Reuters earlier this month that the company was trying to negotiate lower shop rents in Hong Kong and Macau.

Second-quarter net income was 129.8 million euros, surpassing the 118.8 million forecast by analysts on Starmine.

First-half revenue rose 4.2 percent to 1.82 billion euros, matching the preliminary figures released last month.

Shares in Prada closed up 1.8 percent at HK$31 on Tuesday. The shares have fallen 29.5 percent this year compared with a 9.1 percent slide in the benchmark Hang Seng index. ($1 = 0.8839 euros) (Reporting by Clare Baldwin; Additional reporting by Tripti Kalro in Bangalore; Editing by David Holmes)

