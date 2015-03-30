CORRECTED-Prada 2014 profit dips on falling sales in Greater China, Europe

(Changes day to Monday from Sunday in the first paragraph, and outlook attribution to company from CEO in the third and fourth paragraphs)

HONG KONG, March 30 (Reuters) - Italian luxury goods company Prada SpA reported a 28 percent fall in its 2014 net profit on Monday, as growing retail sales in the Americas and Japan failed to offset declines in Greater China and Europe.

The company reported net income of 450.7 million euros ($489.8 million) in the year ended Jan. 31, down from 627.8 million euros a year earlier and slightly below an analyst forecast of 475.9 million euros, according to Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate.

Prada said in a statement there was still uncertainty in the international luxury goods market due to local issues in certain markets and currency volatility.

“The group is working to contain costs in the short-term and on broader measures that will increase the overall efficiency of the business in terms of both the supply chain and store productivity,” the company said.

Annual sales, which were published on a prelimary basis last month, fell 1 percent to 3.55 billion euros and the company said it would have to contain costs and open fewer shops than planned amid declines in Greater China and Europe.

Asia sales at the Milan-headquartered company fell 5 percent despite a positive exchange rate impact. Much of the slide came from Hong Kong and Macau where the company said market conditions in the second half had deteriorated “significantly”.

Pro-democracy protests shut down major roads in Hong Kong for 79 days at the end of last year and the number of Mainland Chinese tourists fell off sharply.

Rival LVMH, which sells a wide range of luxury goods including Louis Vuitton handbags, noted weakness in China and Hong Kong when it announced its annual results in February.

Prada shares have gained 14.6 percent so far this year, compared with a 3.7 percent rise in the benchmark Hang Seng index as of market close on Friday. ($1 = 0.9202 euros) (Reporting by Clare Baldwin; Additional reporting by Tripti Kalro; Editing by Richard Pullin)