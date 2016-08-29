FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
CORRECTED-Prada H1 profit slips 25 pct, hit by sluggish China sales
#Corrections News
August 26, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Prada H1 profit slips 25 pct, hit by sluggish China sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects half-year period to February-July instead of January-June)

HONG KONG, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Italian luxury goods maker Prada SpA said on Friday its first-half net profit fell 24.7 percent as Chinese consumers developed a taste for cheaper brands amid slowing economic growth and a Beijing clampdown on lavish spending by officials.

In a filing, the Hong Kong-listed company said its net profit for February-July slid 24.7 percent to 141.9 million euros ($160.18 million) from 188.6 million euros in the same period a year earlier.

Net revenue dropped 14.8 percent in the period to 1.55 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8859 euros) (Reporting by Farah Master and Meg Shen; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
