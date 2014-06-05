FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Prada sees pressure on margins easing during year
June 5, 2014 / 11:41 AM / 3 years ago

Prada sees pressure on margins easing during year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 5 (Reuters) - Prada expects the pressure on margins to ease during the year, the Italian luxury fashion group said in a slide on quarterly results on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday Prada said that in the three months to the end of April net sales fell 0.6 percent to 777.7 million euros ($1.06 billion).

Core earnings in the period came in at 213.9 million euros, representing a margin of 27.5 percent on net sales, down from 30.8 percent in the same period last year. ($1 = 0.7341 Euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

