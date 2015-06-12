Prada first-quarter profit down 44 percent

HONG KONG, June 12 (Reuters) - Italian luxury goods maker Prada SpA posted a 44.2 percent fall in first quarter earnings on Friday amid weak domestic consumption and fewer tourist purchases in Asia Pacific.

Net income fell to 58.7 million euros ($65.6 million) or 0.02 euros per share in the three months ended April 30. Analysts polled by Starmine had forecast earnings of 0.04 euros per share. Revenue rose 6.5 percent to 828.2 million euros.

Prada said the strengthening of major currencies against the euro led to the company’s revenue growth. It said Asia Pacific, especially in Hong Kong and Macau, “continues to significantly affect the Group’s operating results.”

Kering, the parent company of rival Gucci, said sales at its Asia-Pacific stores fell 10 percent in the first quarter as its performance in Greater China “deteriorated compared to earlier in the year”

Shares in Prada closed up 1.15 percent at HK$39.75 on Friday. The shares are down 9.6 percent so far this year compared with a 15.6 percent increase in the benchmark Hang Seng index over the same period. ($1 = 0.8942 euros)