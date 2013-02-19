FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Prada says revenues climb 29 pct for fiscal year ending Jan
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 19, 2013 / 9:46 AM / 5 years ago

Prada says revenues climb 29 pct for fiscal year ending Jan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Italian fashion house Prada SpA said on Tuesday its revenues for the 12 months ended January 2013 rose 29 percent from a year earlier to 3.3 billion euros ($4.4 billion).

The Milan-based maker of luxury bags and Miu Miu dresses, which has a market value of $24 billion, said its same-store sales growth was 14 percent during the period.

Prada, which competes with Louis Vuitton and PPR’s Gucci, in August posted a 36.5 percent jump in revenue to 1.55 billion euros for the six months ended July, with same-store sales for directly operated stores growing 19 percent year-on-year during the period. ($1 = 0.7490 euros) (Reporting By Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)

