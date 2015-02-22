Prada 2014 sales down 1 pct as Asia weakens

MILAN, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Italian luxury group Prada reported a 1 percent fall in revenues to 3.55 billion euros ($4 billion) in the 12 months to Jan. 31 hurt by weakness in Asia.

Analysts had on average expected sales of 3.57 billion euros according to a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate.

“The closest attention is always paid to costs, in order to safeguard profit margins and yield satisfactory returns on investments,” Chief Executive Patrizio Bertelli said in a statement.