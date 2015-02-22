FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Prada 2014 sales down 1 pct as Asia weakens
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
February 22, 2015 / 11:06 AM / 3 years ago

Prada 2014 sales down 1 pct as Asia weakens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Italian luxury group Prada reported a 1 percent fall in revenues to 3.55 billion euros ($4 billion) in the 12 months to Jan. 31 hurt by weakness in Asia.

Analysts had on average expected sales of 3.57 billion euros according to a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate.

“The closest attention is always paid to costs, in order to safeguard profit margins and yield satisfactory returns on investments,” Chief Executive Patrizio Bertelli said in a statement.

$1 = 0.8789 euros Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.