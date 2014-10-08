FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italian fashion house Prada buys French tannery
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
October 8, 2014 / 3:45 PM / 3 years ago

Italian fashion house Prada buys French tannery

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Italian fashion house Prada has bought a French tannery near Limoges, it said on Wednesday, as a growing number of luxury groups invest in companies that are part of their supply chains to preserve valuable skills.

Prada’s purchase of France’s Tannerie Megisserie Hervy is a joint venture with Tuscan tannery Conceria Superior, a long-time industrial partner of the maker of Miu Miu bags, it said in a statement.

Prada, which will be controlling partner in the joint venture, said it would not disclose financial details of the deal.

The tannery, which will be renamed Tannerie Limoges, specialises in lambskin tanning, in particular soft plonge nappa leather.

“The tannery is a highly skilled manufacturer with precious know-how and a long tradition,” Prada Chief Executive Patrizio Bertelli said in the statement.

After competing in recent years to secure key retail locations around the world, top luxury names such as France’s LVMH are targeting their suppliers in a race to lock in skills and ingredients vital to their brands’ success.

Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.