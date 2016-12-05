FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Italian prosecutors ask to shelve Prada CEOs' tax probe - sources
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 5, 2016 / 4:35 PM / 9 months ago

Italian prosecutors ask to shelve Prada CEOs' tax probe - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Prosecutors in Milan requested the shelving of a tax probe involving Italian fashion house Prada chief executive Miuccia Prada and her husband and co-CEO Patrizio Bertelli, sources close to the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Prada and Bertelli have been under investigation for alleged tax avoidance since January 2014, in one of many cases regarding high-profile entrepreneurs in crosshairs with increasingly interventionist Italian tax authorities.

The company or its subsidiaries are not involved in the case.

A representative for Prada and Bertelli was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Emilio Parodi, writing by Giulia Segreti; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.