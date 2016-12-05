Italian prosecutors ask to shelve Prada CEOs' tax probe - sources

MILAN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Prosecutors in Milan requested the shelving of a tax probe involving Italian fashion house Prada chief executive Miuccia Prada and her husband and co-CEO Patrizio Bertelli, sources close to the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Prada and Bertelli have been under investigation for alleged tax avoidance since January 2014, in one of many cases regarding high-profile entrepreneurs in crosshairs with increasingly interventionist Italian tax authorities.

The company or its subsidiaries are not involved in the case.

A representative for Prada and Bertelli was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Emilio Parodi, writing by Giulia Segreti; editing by Agnieszka Flak)