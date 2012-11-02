FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Analysis suggests Pradaxa bleeding no worse than warfarin -FDA
November 2, 2012 / 4:51 PM / 5 years ago

Analysis suggests Pradaxa bleeding no worse than warfarin -FDA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The risk of serious bleeding among new users of Boehringer Ingelheim’s Pradaxa blood clot preventer is no higher than use by patients of the widely used standard blood thinner warfarin, according to an assessment of insurance claims and other data by U.S. regulators.

The announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration could allay some safety concerns about Pradaxa, a pill developed by privately held German drugmaker Boehringer to prevent strokes among patients with an irregular heartbeat called atrial fibrillation.

The FDA over the past year has been analyzing reports of serious bleeding with Pradaxa, including gastrointestinal bleeding and bleeding in the brain.

The medicine competes with Xarelto, a stroke-prevention pill for atrial fibrillation patients developed by Johnson & Johnson and Bayer AG.

A similar pill being developed by Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer Inc, Eliquis, is awaiting U.S. approval and is deemed by many Wall Street analysts to be the most impressive of the new generation of oral drugs to replace warfarin.

