Sept 16 (Reuters) - Pragma Faktoring SA :

* Says signs 3 mln zlotys factoring contract with a company operating in the electrical equipment sector in Masovian Poland Voivodeship

* Says the company is to receive remuneration as certain percentage of acquired liabilities per month Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)