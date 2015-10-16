Debt collector Portfolio Recovery hit with racketeering lawsuit

Portfolio Recovery Associates, the nation’s second-largest debt collector, has been hit with a proposed class action accusing it of abusing U.S. courts by filing collection lawsuits against tens of thousands of consumers based on false affidavits.

Filed on Wednesday, the lawsuit said Portfolio Recovery collected about $371 million from U.S. consumers in 2014 alone, often through judgments and wage garnishments won in court with little evidence that the consumer owed anything.

