Debt collector Portfolio Recovery hit with racketeering lawsuit
October 16, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

Debt collector Portfolio Recovery hit with racketeering lawsuit

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Portfolio Recovery Associates, the nation’s second-largest debt collector, has been hit with a proposed class action accusing it of abusing U.S. courts by filing collection lawsuits against tens of thousands of consumers based on false affidavits.

Filed on Wednesday, the lawsuit said Portfolio Recovery collected about $371 million from U.S. consumers in 2014 alone, often through judgments and wage garnishments won in court with little evidence that the consumer owed anything.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1VVSFM9

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
