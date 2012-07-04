FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Critical Praktiker investors have upper hand at AGM
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
July 4, 2012 / 10:47 AM / in 5 years

Critical Praktiker investors have upper hand at AGM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, July 4 (Reuters) - Struggling German DIY chain Praktiker reported that 26.90 percent of its voting capital was present at its shareholder meeting on Wednesday, giving shareholders critical of the company’s management the upper hand.

Fund manager Isabella de Krassny, representing major shareholders Maseltov and Semper Constantia at the meeting, said she would be able to vote 16 percent of Praktiker shares.

The company is seeking shareholder permission to raise up to 60 million euros ($75.6 million) in a capital increase and accept an 85 million euro loan from U.S. investor Anchorage. In exchange, Anchorage would gain options for 15 percent of Praktiker shares, a plan that Krassny has criticised. ($1 = 0.7933 euros) (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Jonathan Gould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.