January 11, 2013 / 9:01 AM / in 5 years

Praktiker could link up with Austria's Baumax - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - German DIY store chain Praktiker and Austrian peer Baumax are considering linking up in a cooperation deal that could go as far as a merger, Austrian magazine Format reported on Friday.

Citing unidentified sources, it said consultancy Roland Berger was working on a plan for closer ties that could start with teaming up in emerging Europe markets.

Praktiker has had a torrid couple of years. A move away from its popular “20 percent off everything” promotions turned customers off, sent it crashing to a loss and meant it had to beg investors for funds to carry out a restructuring and keep operating.

The restructuring plan involves refitting and shifting more than 100 of its 220 Praktiker stores in Germany to the profitable Max Bahr brand.

Shares in Praktiker were up 6 percent at 1.48 euros at 0854 GMT.

Praktiker and Baumax had no immediate comment. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber and Alexander Huebner, writing by Michael Shields, editing by William Hardy)

