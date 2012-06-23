Praktiker shareholders push own cost-cutting plan - report

BERLIN, June 23 (Reuters) - Key Praktiker shareholders have been courting investors with a restructuring plan that differs from the struggling German retail chain’s own cost-cutting blueprint, WirtschaftsWoche reported on Saturday.

The plan, proposed to investors by Austrian lender Semper Constantia and investment fund Maseltov on June 5, aims to convert 60-80 Praktiker stores into Max Bahr outlets.

About 25 smaller Praktiker stores could be operated as Extra Bau + Hobby outlets and be led by franchisees, the magazine said.

Praktiker said on May 13 it would launch a capital increase and obtain an 85 million euro ($107 million) loan from an unidentified investor to fund its restructuring.

The shareholders’ restructuring plan is designed to boost Praktiker’s EBITDA above 180 million euros by 2014, based on investments of about 100 million.

Neither Praktiker nor Isabella de Krassny, a fund manager at Maseltov, were available for comment. ($1 = 0.7977 euro) (Reporting By Andreas Cremer; Editing by Dan Lalor)