Praktiker faces renewed squabbling on funding-report

BERLIN, Aug 12 (Reuters) - A major investor at Germany’s struggling DIY chain Praktiker has revived her opposition against management’s financing p l an and is pushing for a new shareholder meeting, Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported on Sunday.

The offer by U.S. investor Anchorage for an 85 million euro loan at an interest rate of 16 percent is not acceptable, the newspaper quoted fund manager Isabella De Krassny as saying. De Krassny represents Praktiker’s major shareholders Maseltov and Semper Constantia.  Praktiker and its major investors including De Krassny agreed a compromise at a marathon shareholder meeting o n July 4 to stave off bankruptcy.

De Krassny initially contested the plan, but eventually backed the proposal by Anchorage after management bowed to demands to replace two supervisory board members with candidates backed by her.