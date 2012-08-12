UPDATE 1-Praktiker faces renewed investor unrest on funding

* Maseltov lawyers request shareholder meeting-Praktiker

* De Krassny opposes Anchorage loan terms -newspaper

* Praktiker close to signing accord with Anchorage-spokesman

By Andreas Cremer

BERLIN, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Germany’s struggling DIY chain Praktiker may face renewed opposition to a proposed financing plan as a major investor pushes for another meeting of shareholders to reconsider the deal.

Lawyers of Cyprian investment fund Maseltov will request a special gathering of shareholders if Praktiker sticks to plans to sign a loan agreement with U.S. investor Anchorage, a spokesman for Praktiker said on Sunday, citing a letter.

Praktiker and its investors struck a compromise at a marathon shareholder meeting on July 4 to stave off bankruptcy. Investors backed a proposal by Anchorage for an 85 million euro loan at an interest rate of 16 percent.

The spokesman said Praktiker was close to signing a loan agreement with Anchorage.

Austrian fund manager Isabella de Krassny, who represents shareholders Maseltov and Semper Constantia, initially contested the Anchorage plan but endorsed the concept on July 4 after Praktiker bowed to demands to replace two supervisory board members with candidates backed by her.

De Krassny also is seeking a new shareholder meeting and has criticised the financial terms of Anchorage’s proposal and revived her opposition, Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported on Sunday.

The spokesman for Praktiker declined to comment on whether the company will extend the three-month contract of CEO Kay Hafner, which runs out on Monday.

De Krassny is pushing for Hafner’s dismissal and renewed her preference for Andreas Sandmann, former head of Germany’s largest DIY chain Obi.