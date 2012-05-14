FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Praktiker loan made by U.S. investor Anchorage-source
May 14, 2012 / 12:00 PM / 5 years ago

Praktiker loan made by U.S. investor Anchorage-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Frankfurt, May 14 (Reuters) - The 85 million euro ($110 million) loan taken out by struggling German retail chain Praktiker to fund a restructuring was made by U.S. investor Anchorage, a person close to Praktiker said on Monday.

Praktiker said on Sunday it would launch a capital increase and obtain a 85 million euro loan from an unidentified investor as part of a change in strategy.

Under the new plan, it will convert a greater number of Praktiker stores to sister brand “Max Bahr”, while sharpening the profile of both brands.

Praktiker declined to comment. Anchorage Capital Group, which follows hedge fund strategies and has obtained stakes in several companies in Germany by making loans, was not immediately available.

Praktiker shares were 6.6 percent higher by 1145 GMT. ($1 = 0.7726 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Ludwig Burger)

