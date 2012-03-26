UPDATE 1-Praktiker investor Maseltov seeks more influence

* Maseltov to raise stake in Praktiker in next 12 months

* Seeks to influence naming executives, supervisory board members

* Prepared to buy new shares, participate in other financial measures (Adds details, background)

FRANKFURT, March 26 (Reuters) - Praktiker’s largest investor plans to raise its stake in the German home-improvement chain to secure more involvement in its restructuring and participate in naming executives and the supervisory board.

Austrian investment company Maseltov, which holds 10 percent, also said it would buy newly-issued Praktiker shares or take part in other fundraising by the company.

“The investment [in Praktiker] serves the purpose to realise strategic goals,” Maseltov said, without being more specific.

Praktiker is seeking to raise more than 300 million euros ($398 million) as part of a three-year programme to return to profitability.

Praktiker’s profits have been badly hit by heavy discounting and the stock has lost three quarters of its value in twelve months.

Chief Executive Thomas Fox has been criticised by some investors for his turnaround strategy.

Some shareholders opposed a plan to get bondholders to accept a cut in interest payments in a bond issued last year and due in 2016.

Maseltov and fellow investor Semper Constantia, also an Austrian investment company which holds 5 percent, in January opposed a plan by Fox to raise a two-year loan at high interest rates.

They said at the time that they preferred exchangeable bonds over selling new shares, while announcing that they might increase their stake in the DIY chain to just below 30 percent.

A spokesman for Praktiker declined to comment on Maseltov’s plans.

The deadline for bondholders to accept the plan to accept lower interest payments expired this weekend. The results will be published soon, the spokesman said. ($1 = 0.7540 euros) (Reporting By Peter Dinkloh; Editing by David Cowell)