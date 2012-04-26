FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIY chain Praktiker says worst behind it
April 26, 2012 / 5:41 AM / in 5 years

DIY chain Praktiker says worst behind it

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 26 (Reuters) - Struggling German DIY chain Praktiker said it believed the worst was behind it after seeing a return to growth in sales at its namesake stores in Germany.

The group, which saw customers desert it last year after scrapping its popular discount promotions, is trying to raise 300 million euros ($395.5 million) for a turnaround and said it was confident of being able to finalise an agreement soon.

It said on Thursday that first-quarter sales in Germany rose for the first time in nine months. Including its Max Bahr stores, overall sales in its home country rose by 3.7 percent, while those at Praktiker Germany rose 1.6 percent.

“This also reassures potential investors that it is worth investing into the future of the Praktiker Group,” Chief Executive Thomas Fox said in a statement.

Praktiker, reported a first quarter loss before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) of 62.1 million euros, while sales fell 0.5 percent to 663 million.

Analysts had expected Praktiker to report an EBITA loss of 63.1 million euros in the quarter on sales of 658 million, according to a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.7585 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)

