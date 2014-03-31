Prana says drug fails Alzheimer's disease study

March 31 (Reuters) - Prana Biotechnology Ltd said its experimental drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease failed to meet the main goal of a mid-stage study in patients with a mild form of the condition.

The company’s shares fell about 38 percent to $6.13 in premarket trade on Monday.

Prana said the drug did not show a statistically significant reduction in the levels of beta-amyloid plaques in the brain, which are considered a major cause of the disease's progression.