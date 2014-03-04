FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's Prasarana sells 2 bln rgt in Islamic bonds
#Credit Markets
March 4, 2014 / 9:07 AM / 4 years ago

Malaysia's Prasarana sells 2 bln rgt in Islamic bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 (Reuters) - State-owned Syarikat Prasarana Negara Bhd has raised 2 billion ringgit ($609.3 million) through Islamic bonds or sukuk to fund growth of the country’s public transport network.

Prasarana sold a five-year 1.5 billion ringgit sukuk and 10-year 500 million ringgit sukuk, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Prasarana, which owns and operates various public transport infrastructure in the capital, said the funds will go towards capital expenditure and working capital. It last raised 1 billion ringgit in August 2013..

The offers were taken up by government agencies, financial institutions, funds and insurance firms after a day of book-building, it said.

The government-guaranteed sukuk was arranged by CIMB Investment Bank Bhd and Maybank Investment Bank Bhd. ($1 = 3.2825 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
