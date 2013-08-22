FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's Prasarana sells 1 bln rgt sukuk to fund transport plan
August 22, 2013 / 8:03 AM / in 4 years

Malaysia's Prasarana sells 1 bln rgt sukuk to fund transport plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 (Reuters) - State-owned Syarikat Prasarana Negara Bhd has sold Islamic bonds or sukuk worth 1 billion ringgit ($303 million) to fund extending the country’s public transport network.

The sukuk consists of a 10-year tranche with a semi-annual yield of 4.26 percent and a 15-year tranche at 4.58 percent annually.

The tranches were oversubscribed 3.27 times and 3.1 times respectively.

Prasarana said in a statement on Thursday that bookbuilding and sale of the sukuk were “well-executed” despite a challenging market and working within a short time frame.

The government-guaranteed sukuk is arranged by AmInvestment Bank Bhd and CIMB Investment Bank Bhd, while HSBC Amanah Bhd and RHB Investment Bank Bhd are lead managers and joint bookrunners.

Malaysia’s outstanding sukuk stood at $41.5 billion as of July 2013, accounting for around 68 percent of the global market. ($1 = 3.2945 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah,; Editing by Eric Meijer)

