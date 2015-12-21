FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pratt & Whitney suffering some jet engine delivery delays -sources
#Market News
December 21, 2015 / 3:56 PM / 2 years ago

Pratt & Whitney suffering some jet engine delivery delays -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. engine maker Pratt & Whitney is suffering delays in the delivery of some of its new Geared Turbofan engines for narrowbody jetliners, two industry sources said on Monday.

Detailed information on the number of engines or the average length of the delays was not immediately available.

“We are working very closely with Airbus on the delivery schedule,” a Pratt & Whitney spokeswoman said, referring further queries to Airbus, which declined comment.

“Our engines and the aircraft are certified and are ready for delivery to customers this year,” she added.

The Geared Turbofan engine is about to go into service with the revamped Airbus A320neo, in a crucial milestone for Pratt & Whitney parent United Technologies. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Bate Felix)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
