January 8, 2013 / 8:56 PM / in 5 years

Pratt & Whitney wins contract for Embraer's new E-Jets-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Pratt & Whitney has won a deal to supply engines for planemaker Embraer’s revamped family of regional E-Jets, an industry source with knowledge of the decision told Reuters on Tuesday.

Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp, edged out the E-Jets’ current engine supplier, General Electric Co, as well as Rolls Royce in the bidding.

With approval from its board of directors in coming months, Brazil’s Embraer SA, the world’s third-largest commercial planemaker, plans to re-engine its E-Jet lineup to offer more fuel-efficient planes beginning in 2018.

