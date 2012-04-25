FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Praxair Q1 profit beats estimates
April 25, 2012

UPDATE 1-Praxair Q1 profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Industrial gas supplier Praxair Inc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on higher sales to customers in the chemical, energy and manufacturing industries in North America.

The company -- which sells oxygen, argon and related materials to scores of industries -- said it expects full-year profit of $5.75 to $5.90.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $5.83, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net profit rose to $419 million, or $1.38 a share, from $398 million, or $1.29 a share, a year ago.

Analysts had expected a profit of $1.36.

Revenue rose 5 percent to $2.84 billion.

