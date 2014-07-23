Industrial gas supplier Praxair's profit rises 5 pct

July 23 (Reuters) - Industrial gas supplier Praxair Inc reported a 5 percent rise in quarterly profit, buoyed by increased prices and higher sales to the energy, chemicals and manufacturing industries.

Net income rose to $467 million, $1.58 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $445 million, or $1.49 per share, a year earlier.

Total sales rose 3 percent to $3.11 billion, driven mainly by higher sales from project start-ups in North America and Asia. (Reporting By Kanika Sikka and Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)