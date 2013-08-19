FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ's Precinct Properties year profit rises strongly
August 19, 2013 / 9:48 PM / in 4 years

NZ's Precinct Properties year profit rises strongly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - New Zealand commercial property investor Precinct Properties Ltd posted a more than tripling in profit on Tuesday, on higher rental income, property value gains, and a tax gain.

The company, formerly called the AMP Office Trust Ltd, reported a net profit of NZ$157.5 million ($127 million) for the 12 months to June 30 compared with NZ$45.1 million the year before.

The latest result had a gain of NZ$46.3 million on the value of its building portfolio against a NZ$5.5 million gain the year before.

It also reported a non-operating deferred tax gain of NZ$39.7 million from a change in the estimate of provisions for depreciation claw-back.

It said its full year dividend would be 5.12 cents a share against last year’s 5.04 cents.

Precinct, which owns 15 office buildings and a shopping mall in the central business districts in Auckland and Wellington, said it was looking for earnings growth from increased occupancy rates on improved demand.

($1=NZ$1.24)

Gyles Beckford

